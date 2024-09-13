Julie Bowen opens up on parenting teenage sons, ‘They don’t care’

Julie Bowen on being a mother of three teenage boys

Julie Bowen got candid on how it is to raise three teenage boys.



The Modern Family star talked about the experience of being a mother to teenagers, while appearing on Thursday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna.

Bowen was asked about having to approach the boys on more intimate topics, to which she said, “I have a lot of purposefully scattered about the house books that are informational about sex, drugs, what to avoid, how to not get people pregnant and not get diseases.”

The 54-year-old added how she is “constantly” trying to talk to Oliver, 17, and twins John and Gustave, 15, “about things like that,” but it’s not easy.

“Basically I’m in the desert right now. It’s like I got dumped by three guys that I was madly in love with, and I’m like, ‘Hey! I’m right in the kitchen!’ And they never show up,” she quipped.

Bowen also compared herself to being as “desperate” as she was in high school when she “had a crush on a boy.”

“Like, ‘Hi! It’s me, mom! I birthed you!’ They don’t care,” she expressed.