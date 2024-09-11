Alexa Havins revives Lulu Spencer's role on 'General Hospital'

Alexa Havins, a seasoned actress with a background in soap operas, is set to join the cast of General Hospital as Lulu Spencer, the daughter of Luke and Laura Spencer.

Havins, who previously played Babe Carey Chandler in All My Children from 2003-2007, will make her debut on General Hospital later this fall on ABC.

In her new role, Havins will portray Lulu, who has been in a coma since late 2020.

The storyline builds up to Lulu's awakening, with her ex, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna), and her mother, Laura Collins (Genie Francis), visiting her in the hospital and urging her to wake up for the sake of her children.

Jonathan Jackson, who plays Lulu's brother, Lucky, has also confirmed his return to the show.

Havins will replace Emme Rylan, who played Lulu from 2013 to 2020. Rylan expressed her disappointment about being replaced, saying on her Instagram Stories, "I'm very disappointed, but I'm glad to finally have closure" about the part.

Her addition to the cast follows her roles in various TV shows, including Astronaut Wives Club, Grey's Anatomy, Barry, Sweet Magnolias, and One Life to Live.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.