Beyoncé on why she isn’t making music videos anymore

Beyoncé shares why she isn’t making music videos for new music anymore

Beyoncé revealed why the singer has taken a step back from making music videos.



After trailblazing the visual aspect of albums, Beyoncé’s latest albums, like Cowboy Carter and Renaissance, have no music videos, and there’s a reason for that.

“I thought it was important that during a time where all we see is visuals, that the world can focus on the voice,” the songstress told GQ, whose latest albums, likw Cowboy Carter and Renaissance have no music videos.

“The music is so rich in history and instrumentation. It takes months to digest, research, and understand.”

She continued, “The music needed space to breathe on its own. Sometimes a visual can be a distraction from the quality of the voice and the music.”

“The years of hard work and detail put into an album that takes over four years! The music is enough. The fans from all over the world became the visual. We all got the visual on tour. We then got more visuals from my film,” the diva added.

Beyonce also highlighted some names that inspired her.

“I love and respect all of the female singers-songwriters who are out right now.… Raye, Victoria Monét, Sasha Keable, Chloe x Halle, and Reneé Rapp. I love Doechii and GloRilla, and I just heard That Mexican OT, he’s from Houston…. He goes hard!” she gushed.

“I really like Please Please Please by Sabrina Carpenter, and I think that Thee Sacred Souls and Chappell Roan are talented and interesting. I’m obsessed with my backseat baby…. I’m a Smiler.”

But she said most of her time is spent “listening to the classics” from Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye.