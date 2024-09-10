Taylor Swift surprises fans at wedding with Travis Kelce

American super popstar Taylor Swift left guests stunned by breaking traditional wedding dress codes with her partner Travis Kelce at the lavish ceremony.

Music sensation Taylor looked out of this world in a white-adjacent dress as she arrived with her boyfriend Travis at her friend’s wedding,

Travis and Taylor turned heads with appearance together, giving couple goals as they were caught on camera while leaving the wedding of model Karen Elson and Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster in New York City.

The two lovebirds - who are making headlines about their relationship status - were giving modern Sandy Olsson and Danny Zucko vibes, with Swift dressed in a cream linen Zimmermann dress with scalloped edges and a floral skirt design.

She rekindled her love affair with classic red lipstick after a brief hiatus, and finished off the look with a sleek bun, setting pulses racing.

To elevate her look, the Anti-Hero hitmaker added a touch of something blue with her purse.

On the other hand, Kelce looked dashing in black outfit. He had his hair slicked back as he wore short-sleeved cardigan, trousers, and loafers without visible socks. Oh, those summer nights, indeed.



Taylor Swift wasn’t the only guest whose dress would likely fail the notoriously strict social media comments test. Lana Del Rey was seen in a pale blue halter dress with floral embroidery that photographs pretty close to white next to boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene’s darker blue suit.