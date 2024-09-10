Halle Berry makes bold confession about Van Hunt romance

Halle Berry gets candid about her first meeting with boyfriend Van Hunt

Halle Berry is making a bold confession about meeting boyfriend Van Hunt, referring to it as a “magical” experience.

The Oscar winner opened up to Marie Claire on Tuesday, September 10, sharing her stance on her relationship with the love of her life, whom she started dating in 2020.

She told the outlet, “It was the first time I was madly in love before I had s*x”

The 58-year-old, who is gearing up for her upcoming survival horror film Never Let Go, went on to add, “Talk about one of those life-changing, beautiful experiences. It was magical, just magical.”

Speaking of her relationship with Hunt, the actress-filmmaker shared that she first met the Grammy winner through his brother.

Berry said, “You have to be clear with the universe [or] any old thing will find you. … The minute I started to feel like I understood myself and what I had been doing wrong, Van’s brother, who I had known for many years, came to me and said, ‘You should meet my brother.’”



In addition, she also confessed to being more relaxed and 'loosey goosey' in her relationships, in contrast to her approach to work.

The Catwoman star further said it's always clear when you meet the right person, as everything then falls into place.

