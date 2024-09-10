David Beckham and son Romeo delight fans with surprise £5.50 Pie and Mash stop

David and Romeo Beckham grab a bite at their beloved Essex café.

David Beckham and his son Romeo thrilled fans on Monday when they made a surprise stop for lunch at their favorite pie and mash spot in Essex.

The football legend, a regular at Tony’s Pie & Mash shop in Waltham Abbey, just a stone’s throw from his Leytonstone birthplace, treated himself to a classic British meal alongside Romeo.



The father-son pair, both looking casual yet stylish, tucked into pie, mash, and liquor for a wallet-friendly £5.50, leaving fellow diners stunned as they strolled through the doors.

Beckham, always the crowd pleaser, took time to pose for photos with delighted fans, even signing children’s football shirts as a heartwarming gesture.

The lunchtime visit turned an ordinary meal into a memorable moment for everyone in the Essex eatery.

His son Romeo, fresh off celebrating his birthday with a star-studded bash in Mayfair, opted for a more laid-back look, donning a grey tracksuit paired with a bold red and white graphic hat.

Tony, the owner of the beloved eatery, couldn’t resist sharing snaps of their visit on Instagram, writing, "Look who popped in for lunch on Saturday. Always a pleasure to see @davidbeckham and family.

They always make the customers feel special and make time for pictures and autographs. What an absolute legend."



Monday’s outing gave Brand Beckham fans a double treat, as both David and his wife, Victoria, took to Instagram to promote their individual ventures.

Victoria, in a striking contrast to her signature sleek aesthetic, wowed followers in a risqué sheer lace dress while overseeing a fitting for her latest collection—proving once again why the Beckhams remain at the forefront of style and business.