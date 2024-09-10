Prince William breaks cover after Kate Middleton delightful health update

Prince William has stepped out for the first time after his beloved wife Princess Kate announced that she completed her chemotherapy.

As reported by The Sun, the Prince of Wales arrived at Llanelli, a town in Wales just a day after he featured alongside his children in Catherine's delightful health update video.

On Tuesday, the future Queen is visiting the Swiss Valley Community Primary School, where he will meet with Ruby Davies and other students, who participated in the 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod, aiming to promote Welsh culture and language.

Notably, in the viral photos, William appeared relaxed and happy as Kate survived her serious medical condition.

Moreover, the Prince is expected to meet the locals on a walkabout, visit the Wales Air Ambulance headquarters to mark Air Ambulance Week and extend good wishes to the Welsh female rugby players ahead of the 2025 Women’s World Cup.

Speaking of Kate Middleton's emotional video, the Princess especially mentioned her husband for being a support system during her cancer treatment.

The Princess of Wales revealed that the "last nine months have been incredibly tough" for her family but they "have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."