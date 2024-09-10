Rachel Zoe, Rodger Berman part ways after 26 years of marriage

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman announce to take major step

Rachel Zoe and her husband Rodger Berman ended their 26 years of marriage with a shocking split announcement.

Taking to Instagram, the renowned fashion icon issued a joint statement with her now ex-partner on September 9, revealing that the two have decided to part ways.

The statement reads, "After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage."

They continued, "We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together."

According to People magazine, the now-separated couple recently celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary by sharing a series of sweet photos.

At that time, Zoe penned, "What a wild ride it’s been for 26 years of marriage with my @rbermanus. I was your very young bride and you have told me every day since that I am the most beautiful woman in any room or in the world every day since."

For the unversed, the fashion designer and the businessman tied the knot in 1996 after dating each other for six years.

The former power couple of the fashion industry shares two sons, Skyler, 13, and Kaius, 11. As per the report, the now-exes will co-parent their children.