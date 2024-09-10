Is Kate Middleton actually cancer free?

Kate Middleton delighted royal fans with the news that she has completed her chemotherapy.



On Monday, the Princess of Wales released an emotional and heartfelt video, updating her well-wishers about her cancer update.



The future Queen said in the video, "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment."

Notably, Kate revealed that now her focus is to stay "cancer-free," she added, "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

The video, which featured heartwarming moments from the Wales family's recent summer break, also raised questions about whether Kate is actually cancer-free.



Richard Palmer, a royal commentator addressed the ongoing social media debate and shared on X that it is "incorrect" to describe Catherine as "cancer-free."

He wrote, "A mixed message and some confusing headlines tonight. On the one hand, Kate says: "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus." Yet at the same time, we've been told it is incorrect to describe her as "cancer-free" or in remission."

It is important to note that Princess Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. Since then, the mother-of-three maintained a lowkey presence as she was undergoing her preventative chemotherapy.