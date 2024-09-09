Princess Kate's video sparks reactions

Royal experts have shared their thoughts on Kate Middleton's latest health update in heartwarming video message.



Royal commentator Charles Rae has blasted Princess Kate’s critics in a furious rant after the future Queen issued an update on her cancer battle in new video message.

Rae, on GB News, lashed out at royal detractors who have questioned Kate’s whereabouts in recent months.



"I think if anyone who takes umbrage at this video, they need to get a life. I am ashamed of some of the people who have tried to continually criticise the Princess of Wales in her battle over these few months. I hope they are ashamed of themselves," claimed the commentator.

Praising William and Kate for life-changing struggle, Rae added: "They have taken control of the narrative by themselves. William is not going to let anyone push him and more importantly, push his wife around."

In a befitting response to the couple's critics, Rae went on saying: "They’re going to stand solid and will fight to continue to be their own people. Long may it continue. This is our future, the future of this country, this is the future of the monarchy, and it really is in safe hands."

Ex-royal butler Grant Harrold said the video message confirming Princess Kate has finished her chemotherapy treatment was "very unusual" and "unlike anything we’ve seen before".

Harrold praise Catherine for her bold decision, adding: "I honestly believe that what she is trying to say is, she wants other people that are suffering with cancer to know that she is there to support them. She’s there to say that she can look them in the eyes and say ‘I’ve been there, I’ve done it, I’m getting through it."

The former royal aide went on: "It’s extraordinary for a member of the Royal Family to be able to do this. It just shows you the modern Royal Family. This makes you excited for the future of the Royal Family as well.”

The King and Queen are understood to feel the princess’ announcement is wonderful news and continue to offer their love and support.



In the video, Kate says: “Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."



She continued: "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."