Beyhive furious after Beyoncé snubbed by ‘racist’ VMAs

'Cowboy Carter' set several records in the world of country music

Beyoncé fans were left stunned after the singer’s country album Cowboy Carter was completely snubbed by the 2024 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards.



When the nominations were revealed on Monday, September 9, the 43-year-old’s name was absent from every category despite her groundbreaking foray into the genre earlier this year. Meanwhile, country star Morgan Wallen led the pack with seven nominations.

Though Beyoncé has remained silent on the snub, her passionate Beyhive quickly took to social media to express their disappointment.

One fan tweeted, “Well done CMAs, keep proving y’all are just a bunch of racists… Beyoncé made history with Cowboy Carter and achieved more than any other country artist in the past few years.”

Another user suggested Beyoncé should host a live show or release new videos from the album to compete with the CMAs. Despite not receiving any nominations, one fan noted, “Beyoncé is still dominating the conversation.”

Since its release in March, Cowboy Carter made history by debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and making Beyoncé the first Black woman to top the Hot Country Albums chart. The album also spawned hits like a cover of Dolly Parton's Jolene and II Most Wanted featuring Miley Cyrus.