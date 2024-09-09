Camila Cabello, Paris Jackson in awe of Zayn Malik's new look?

Zayn Malik debuts new bearded look while showing off his raw vocal talent

Camila Cabello and Paris Jackson posed with Zayn Malik after the former One Direction sensation debuted his new look.



According to Daily Mail, the 31-year-old singer-songwriter was spotted hanging out with the former Fifth Harmony songstress and 26-year-old Paris as he returned to the spotlight, attending the Off-White fashion show.

The Dusk till Dawn hitmaker, representing a famous company for the Off-White show in NYC, took the front-row seat alongside the two young ladies.

Malik was dressed to the nines with a plain black shirt layered with a brown leather jacket adorned with a faux crocodile print patent collar.

He smiles a bit for the photos in his new long, featuring, longer locks and beard.



Meanwhile, Cabello, 27, sitting beside the Pillowtalk chart topper with all smiles, showed off her curves in a black sheer bodysuit over a figure-fitted, thin-strapped dress.

The Señorita hitmaker styled her platinum blonde locks into a messy bun.

As for late legend Michael Jackson’s daughter, she was seated beside Cabello in a blue and brown tartan blazer dress. Paris opted for a wet hair look for her brown tresses.

Malik’s latest sighting comes after weeks of when he shocked his fans with his new wild look in an Instagram video.

Though he was showing off his raw vocal talent, fans were more captivated by his full-grown beard.