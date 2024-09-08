Tom Cruise reveals his biggest dream movie project

Tom Cruise wants to film a movie in space: Source

Tom Cruise would like to film a movie in space as he’s “obsessed” with “extraterrestrial life forms”.



A source spilled to In Touch, “Tom has always been absolutely obsessed with extraterrestrial life forms.”

“Which is why he’s so determined to get his space movie off the ground,” added an insider.

The source told the outlet that the Top Gun star “can’t wait to go up and float around among the stars”.

Director Doug Liman, who previously partnered with Tom on Edge of Tomorrow, also described the action star's idea for the space movie “a dream and a plan”.

Earlier in 2020, NASA director Jim Bridenstein announced that the government agency was “excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!”

“We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality,” he remarked.

However, in July 2023, speaking to Variety, Tom said, “We’ve been working on it diligently, but gave no further information.

For the unversed, Tom is always looking for his next big adventure and recently he finished off the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris by rappelling down into the Stade de France stadium.

A source told the outlet at the time, “Tom argued with producers over his safety rope being overly visible, as he felt it did not make the jump believable enough and he did not plummet as fast as he wanted.”

“Tom knows the risks involved and he doesn't care. He refuses to pull back. He truly believes he is larger than life,” mentioned an insider.

The source further said, “Tom keeps saying that he lives for the grind of working – as long as he can be in charge!”