Holly Willoughby shines in spotlight while battling anxiety

Holly Willoughby appeared upbeat despite ongoing anxiety related to her previous kidnapping ordeal.
The 43-year-old TV presenter made a glamorous return to Instagram on Friday, sharing a post on her Wylde Moon business account. Holly looked radiant in a fairytale-like gown and showcased her new summer MOON fragrance, styling her platinum blonde hair in a loose bob.
Holly left This Morning in October after a security guard, Gavin Plumb, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 16 years for plotting to kidnap her.
In July, Plumb was sentenced for his role in the scheme. Holly made a brave return to television in January, co-hosting Dancing On Ice with Stephen Mulhern. The duo is also set to host a revival of the 90s game show You Bet! later this year.
Despite Plumb's incarceration, Holly has reportedly continued to deal with anxiety. However, Stephen Mulhern is said to be a significant source of support as she gears up for her return to work.
A source told Closer: “Having Stephen alongside her and knowing they’ll be doing it together has helped her enormously – it’s been quite an emotional reunion.
“And while she’s still battling with anxiety and working on rebuilding her confidence, she’s grateful that she’ll be working with such a close friend she not only feels incredibly supported by, but who she loves and adores.”
Prince William is the eldest son of Charles and Diana
Ben Affleck skipped the premiere of 'Unstoppable' amid split drama with Jennifer Lopez
Matt LeBlanc remembers Matthew Perry with photos and tribute: 'Will always smile when I think of you'
Prince Harry reflects on first Meeting Meghan Markle in brief but impactful words