Holly Willoughby shines in spotlight while battling anxiety

The 43-year-old TV presenter made a glamorous return to Instagram

Holly Willoughby appeared upbeat despite ongoing anxiety related to her previous kidnapping ordeal.

The 43-year-old TV presenter made a glamorous return to Instagram on Friday, sharing a post on her Wylde Moon business account. Holly looked radiant in a fairytale-like gown and showcased her new summer MOON fragrance, styling her platinum blonde hair in a loose bob.

Holly left This Morning in October after a security guard, Gavin Plumb, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 16 years for plotting to kidnap her.

In July, Plumb was sentenced for his role in the scheme. Holly made a brave return to television in January, co-hosting Dancing On Ice with Stephen Mulhern. The duo is also set to host a revival of the 90s game show You Bet! later this year.

Despite Plumb's incarceration, Holly has reportedly continued to deal with anxiety. However, Stephen Mulhern is said to be a significant source of support as she gears up for her return to work.

A source told Closer: “Having Stephen alongside her and knowing they’ll be doing it together has helped her enormously – it’s been quite an emotional reunion.

“And while she’s still battling with anxiety and working on rebuilding her confidence, she’s grateful that she’ll be working with such a close friend she not only feels incredibly supported by, but who she loves and adores.”