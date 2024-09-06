Major legal victory for govt as SC restores NAB amendments

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday approved the intra-court appeals filed by the federal government and restored the amendments made to the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 via the National Accountability (Amendment) Act, 2022.
Apex court's larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faiz and comprising Justices Athar Minallah, Aminuddin Khan, Jamal Khan Mandokhail, and Hasan Azhar Rizvi announced the 5-0 majority verdict today which was reserved on June 6.
More to follow...
Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to change "stubborn attitude" for making the talks fruitful
WWF-Pakistan says declaration an important step towards ensuring fragile ecosystem of area is protected
Election watchdog suspends polls schedule after amendments to ICT Local Government Act, 2015
PM’s aide Rana Sanaullah vows to convey BNP-M chief’s concerns to relevant authorities
Islamabad High Court orders PTM leader to submit surety bond worth Rs25,000
Accountability Court Judge Javed Rana will announce verdict tomorrow after parties conclude their arguments