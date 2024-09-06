Major legal victory for govt as SC restores NAB amendments

Police officers walk past the Supreme Court of building, in Islamabad on April 6, 2022. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday approved the intra-court appeals filed by the federal government and restored the amendments made to the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 via the National Accountability (Amendment) Act, 2022.

Apex court's larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faiz and comprising Justices Athar Minallah, Aminuddin Khan, Jamal Khan Mandokhail, and Hasan Azhar Rizvi announced the 5-0 majority verdict today which was reserved on June 6.



More to follow...