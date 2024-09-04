Robbie Williams delights fans with much-awaited musical comeback

Robbie Williams makes a huge comeback

Robert Peter Williams is all set to mark his long-awaited comeback with a brand-new album.

In conversation with the media, the Angels singer shared that he will be releasing an album in the near future during his appearance at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 2.

According to the Hello Rayo magazine, he said, "I've got an album coming too." While speaking about his biopic Better Man, the musician added, "We have been waiting to know when exactly the film is coming out before we put it out."

Moreover, Williams, who took a break from the music industry, has disclosed that his upcoming studio album will be released soon. However, the singer did not disclose the date of his new music launch.

Notably, the Candy singer also stated that his fans will next see him hosting special shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall during the star-studded event.

On the other hand, amid his musical hiatus, William was busy polishing his acting skills as he will portray a special character in the forthcoming biopic, based on his musical journey.

For the unversed, the musical drama will hit the big screens on December 26, 2024. The movie is directed by Michael Gracey.