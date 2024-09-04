Prince Harry finally reacts to Prince William’s latest ‘petty’ stunt

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were delivered a major blow as Prince William seemingly made a pointed move amid their royal rift.

Prince William took a big step, as he hired a longtime friend” of the Sussexes for his multi-million-pound project.

The Duke of Sussex is not pleased as William as he “poached” their ally in what appears to be a petty move to King Charles’ younger son, according to a royal expert.

“I'm sure that Harry is probably a little bit jealous that it looks like William’s poached one of his top people,” royal expert Phil Dampier told The Sun. “I think there will be a little bit of resentment.”

The Prince of Wales hired chef and humanitarian José Andrés, 55, who referred to the Sussexes as “dear friends,” in his global Earthshot Prize Council.

Dampier explained that it is still uncertain if Harry and Meghan fell out with José to join William’s camp.

“As I say, we don't know whether they've had a falling out, it could well be that José has managed to stay friends with both parties,” shared the expert. “He's a great guy doing great work.”

The announcement came after Harry had attended the funeral of his uncle, which was also attended by his estranged brother. The feuding brothers made no attempt to communicate with each other during the event.

On how Harry would react to the news, Dampier shared, “I wouldn't be surprised if Harry's a bit jealous as some other people have already been put in a difficult position between the two.”

Harry had also declined an invite to Duke of Westminster’s wedding despite being a close pal him and his brother. The Duke had preferred to avoid a “media circus” which would have distracted from the event and focussed on their rift instead.