Brad Pitt takes dig at ex-wife Angelina Jolie with his new stunt

Brad Pitt seemingly took a dig at his ex-wife Angelina Jolie with his new move amid their former couple's never-ending legal battle.

The Fight Club actor officially introduced his new love interest, Ines De Ramon, to the world at the red carpet of the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2024.

The couple was photographed sharing heartfelt moments during the star-studded event, hinting that Pitt has finally moved on from Jolie's messy divorce drama.

As reported by Page Six, the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor seemed "very happy" with the jewellery designer.

An insider revealed that the new couple in town was very "affectionate and cheerful" towards each other as the duo attended the premiere of Wolfs, starring Pitt and George Clooney in lead roles.

The 60-year-old critically acclaimed actor apparently sent a stern message to his ex-lover as his new girlfriend, Ines, stood beside him during the challenging phase of his life.



It is pertinent to mention that Pitt and Jolie parted their ways back in 2019. However, the two are still settling their legal matters. Notably, the now-exes share six children.



On the work front, the globally recognised actor is all set to smash the box office records with his new movie titled Wolfs. The thriller comedy will be released in September 2024.

On the other hand, Jolie has also been making it to headlines as she's gearing up for the release of her upcoming TV drama film, Maria.