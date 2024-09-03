Queen Camilla pokes fun at King Charles during latest outing

Queen Camilla spoke about her husband King Charles as she opened the new state-of-the-art Dyson Cancer Center at the Royal United Hospital in Bath on Tuesday.



Quashing rumours about her husband King Charles III's health, the 77-year-old said: "He is doing very well."

She was responding to a question from Suzy Moon, who inquired after King Charles health at the Macmillan Wellbeing Hub.

During the visit, she also met patients and clinical staff in the Medlock Unit and William Budd inpatient ward.



In chat with Paul Holdway, 55, a nurse and patient receiving a stem cell treatment for blood cancer, Queen asked how he's feeling.

The patient responded as saying: "I am feeling very tired." To this, the Queen cheekily responded, "Men won’t admit it."

She was seemingly poking fun at her husband King Charles wo's not slowing down while undergoing cancer treatment, persistently trying to prove as he feels no fatigue while executing his duties.

The Royal United Hospital reportedly provides cancer care to over 500,000 people in South West England.

