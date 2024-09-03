Jason Sudeikis shares laughs with tennis star Rennae Stubbs

Jason Sudeikis jokes with tennis legend Rennae Stubbs.

Jason Sudeikis was all smiles on Monday as he attended day eight of the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

The actor brought his signature charm to the event, flashing peace signs at the crowd and sharing laughs with ESPN presenter and former tennis pro Rennae Stubbs.



Dressed in a casual yet colorful ensemble, he rocked a multicolored checked shirt paired with blue denim jeans and topped off his laid-back look with a forest green baseball cap.

He was spotted enjoying a light snack of melon balls during a match break, all while staying fully engaged in the tennis action.

Rennae Stubbs looked equally stylish in a textured white shirt, her layered gold necklaces adding a touch of sophistication.

The Australian tennis coach and broadcaster even took a moment to interview Sudeikis in the stands, making for a playful and lively moment at the prestigious event.

Jason enjoyed a thrilling day of tennis as he watched world number one Iga Świątek advance to the US Open quarter-finals in New York on Monday.

The 23-year-old Polish sensation showcased her skills with a hard-fought 6-4, 6-1 win over 16th seed Liudmila Samsonova after a challenging first set.

He was in high spirits, shared the excitement of the match with ESPN's Rennae Stubbs, their animated conversation adding to the lively atmosphere in the stands.

This latest outing follows Sudeikis' courtside appearance last week, where he spent quality time with his two children, Otis, 10, and Daisy, 7, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The We're the Millers star was seen enjoying a basketball game with his kids, whom he shares with ex-partner Olivia Wilde.