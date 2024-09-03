Antonio Banderas excited over his daughter Stella’s engagement

Antonio Banderas feels great over his daughter Stella’s engagement

Antonio Banderas is happy over his daughter Stella’s engagement with Alex Gruszynski.



Speaking to PEOPLE at the amfAR Gala in Venice, the Dolittle actor discussed about Stella’s major life milestone.

“I feel great! She's happy, I'm happy,” said the 64-year-old.

The Babygirl star told the outlet, “He's awesome. I've known him since he was a little kid.”

The amfAR Gala recognised Antonio with the Global Impact Award, saying, “His dedication to philanthropy and commitment to making a difference in the fight against HIV inspires us all.”

Stella's mom Melanie Griffith shared the happy news about her daughter’s engagement on Instagram on August 20.

The Working Girl actress also reflected on their journey from childhood friends to soon-to-be husband and wife.

Stella had reportedly pursued a career in the family business, as she joined her mother and half-sister Dakota Johnson in 1999’s Crazy in Alabama (directed by Antonio) and later, she started working as a model, actress and entrepreneur.

The outlet reported that Antonio’s daughter attended red-carpet events with her parents over the years.

The Uncharted actor previously spoke to PEOPLE in 2010 about spending quality time with Stella, his only child.

“I have one date night with my daughter every week,” he remarked.

Antonio added, “I take her for dinner by herself and we can talk, spend some time together. We just try to be dynamic in our relationship to the family, and it's fun too.”