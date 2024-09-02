Prince Harry's eyeing significant changes as he reaches out to old friends in UK

Prince Harry is reportedly gearing up for a significant shift in his approach as he prepares to celebrate his 40th birthday later this month.



According to sources, the Duke of Sussex is contemplating spending more time in the UK, potentially to mend his relationship with his father.



A recent insider revealed to the Mail that Harry is distancing himself from Hollywood publicists and instead seeking guidance from former friends and associates.

"He’s clearly thinking, I need to do something different because what I’m doing is clearly not working,” the source said.

"In short, Prince Harry is rethinking the way he operates."

As Prince Harry reportedly reconnects with old friends in the UK via WhatsApp, speculation mounts about a potential major comeback for his former private secretary, Edward Lane Fox.

Despite rumors, Fox has commented, "It’s not something I’ve got a view on I’m afraid."



Harry is preparing for the October release of the paperback edition of his explosive memoir, Spare, first published last January.

Sources reveal that he will not be participating in any interviews or adding new chapters to this edition.

Friends of the Duke believe that a successful comeback could hinge on a low-key release strategy, with "zero fuss" surrounding the reissue.