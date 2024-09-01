Adele makes shocking revelation about career

Adele reveals plans in rare update

Adele makes rare admission about her career as she prepares for an 'incredibly long' break.

The Easy On Me singer is in the midst of a whirlwind finale to her Weekends with Adele series at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.



The songstress is reportedly hinting at a long hiatus after delivering her last performance on November 23.

Adele made the revelation in a TikTok video, leaving her fans saddened by the big news.

She told the crowd, “I have 10 shows to do, but after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time.

“And I will hold you dear in my heart.”

The 36-year-old shared that she is looking forward to spending quality time with her sports agent partner Rich Paul, and 11-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with ex-spouse Simon Konecki.

During an exclusive interview with German outlet ZDF, she confirmed, “I don’t have any plans for new music at all.

“I want a big break after this, and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.”

The I Set Fire To The Rain hitmaker, who previously revealed her plans to return to the studio with a world tour, opened up to the gig-goers at Caesars Palace earlier this year.

She said, “I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time.

“But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live.”

For the unversed, The Weekend with Adele run comprises 32 dates from January to June 2024.