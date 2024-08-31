King Charles makes first appearance since Harry's reunion

King Charles III has given major update on his health as he made his first public appearance since Prince Harry's reunion with William and other royals in the UK.

The 75-year-old appeared in good spirits as he opened the Royal Horticultural Society Aberdeen's Summer Flower Show at Duthie Park to mark its 200th anniversary.

The outing also marked an important milestone for the cancer-stricken King as it was his first visit since becoming the RHSA Patron.

The King's outing comes when people are observing the 27th death anniversary of Prince William and Harry's mother Princess Diana, who died in Paris car crash in 1997.

King Charles met members of the public during the visit to the Royal Horticultural Society. Upon his arrival, The monarch was met with the sound of bagpipes and received by Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen David Cameron.

It was the King's first appearance since his estranged son Harry's visit to the UK to attend Princess Diana's brother-in-law's funeral, which was also attend by Prince William. However, two feuding brothers reportedly shunned each other as they did not even make eye contact even being under the same roof.

On the other hands, King Charles is currently in Scotland alongside his wife Queen Camilla, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children to spend fun-filled moments together.