Prince Harry pays respect to King Charles with sensible move

Prince Harry proves he is ready to begin peace talks with King Charles

Prince Harry has publicly sent a message of peace to King Charles and his estranged brother Prince William by showing respect to the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex skipped the wedding of his childhood friend, and Prince Archie's godfather, The Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor, however, he privately marked his presence at the memorial ceremony of his beloved uncle.

It is important to note that the former working royal might grabbed all the spotlight at the royal wedding and there was a chance of creating controversy involving his family.

Harry avoided igniting more rift with his cancer-stricken father and excused himself from his attendance at Hugh's marriage.

But, the former working royal paid last respect to Lord Robert Fellowes in the presence of William and tried his best to stir any unhealthy discussion.

Royal historian Hugo Vickers told The Sun, "It's commendable that he was able to come and go without anyone seeing him, that's quite an achievement. Because it was a private occasion it's good that it stayed private."

He added, "I suspect the reason Harry came to the funeral was out of affection for his aunt Jane, with whom he would have been close, particularly after his mother was killed."

"That does make it a different event from going to Hugh Grosvenor's wedding, a social occasion, it would have deflected from the happiness of the couple because the press would have been right in force," Hugo further stated.