Prince Harry's pal reveals big truth about Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are raising their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Montecito, have made a big decision about their kids.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's pal has revealed untold story about the Sussex and their relationship with their kids.

The couple are preparing to share 'secret' with the family 'in due time' as they look to shield their children.



Meghan and Harry are enjoying good time away from the royal family with their kids. The couple will at some stage open up to their children about the royal heritage, a family friend has claimed.



The couple's friend claimed Harry and Meghan want their son and daughter to be loved for who they are rather than their relation to the Crown.



"They’ll have those conversations in due time, " The source told US Weekly.



The source also gave a sweet update on Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, saying: "They’re so well-mannered.



"Archie is sweet and curious and playful, and Lili is vibrant and happy."

They added: "They take the kids to school, they pick them up, and they are very active and present with them throughout the day."