Kourtney Kardashian leaves fans in shock with new life update

Kourtney Kardashian drops rare update with husband Travis Barker in latest post

Kourtney Kardashian’s latest update has left fans drooling over her luxury farmhouse vacation with Travis Barker.

On Friday, August 30, the reality star took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo of herself posing alongside her partner and their dog, all beaming with smiles for the camera.

She wrote in the caption, “POV: you live on a farm, adopt a dog together and shoot clay pigeons for sport”

Her sister Khloe Kardashian dropped a heartfelt message in the comments section which read, “You with a dog makes me chuckle.”

Referring to both the aesthetics and the breathtaking scenic views, the Good American founder claimed, “But for real this is the dream”

Meanwhile, her friend Monel bailey chimed in, adding, “Kourt I’m so happy you are now British”

One of her many fans dominated the comments section with a glowing praise.

She wrote, “Kout, you are só simple, and genuine, i love this same Life, só calm, peace, contact Withe nature, eat organic eggs. You are só great woman, sorry, my english só nas, but. I like you, i understand you. Me too, love this Life stile”

This comes after Kourtney travelled all the way to London to support her current husband on his scheduled performances.