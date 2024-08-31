Prince William, Harry reunite on 'pleasant' note, Vicar confirms

Prince William and Prince Harry attended the memorial service of their beloved uncle on Wednesday, confirmed by the vicar who led the honourary event.

In conversation with The Sun, St Mary’s Church Reverend Dan Tansey revealed that the two estranged brothers made a 'pleasant' encounter at the ceremony closed to their hearts.

He shared, "I had been preparing for half an hour before the service so didn’t see anyone coming through the door. When I’m giving a service I wear glasses, so I can see my papers but can’t really make out faces beyond the first row."

The church priest added, "It was a lovely service, and there were a lot of people who wanted to be there for someone who was really well-respected in the village."

Then, the vicar opened up about the headline-making reunion of royal brothers, saying, "It was only as I was greeting the congregation on the way out that Prince William was shaking my hand, and then very quickly after Prince Harry did too."

“It was a surprise but a really really pleasant surprise that they had both come," Reverend Dan Tansey said.

He shared that William and Harry did not share a single word with each other, however, the two were seen speaking of a lot of family members and friends at the memorial service of their late mother Princess Diana's brother-in-law.