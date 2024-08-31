Betty A. Bridges, 'Good Times' alum, dies at 83

Veteran actress Betty A. Bridges, mother of Diff'rent Strokes star Todd Bridges, passed away at the age of 83 on Wednesday in hospice care at her son's home in Phoenix.

With a career spanning over four decades, Bridges made appearances in numerous iconic TV shows, including Hill Street Blues, Ally McBeal, Police Woman, Charlie's Angels, Wonder Woman, and many more.

Bridges, a talented actress and devoted mother, appeared in several films, including A Night at the Roxbury and Building Bridges, a documentary about her son Todd's life.

She was also a manager, acting coach, and co-founder of the Kane Bridge Academy, where she mentored notable actors like Nia Long and Regina King.

Bridges is survived by her children, including actors Todd, Jimmy, Verda, and Zerondrick, as well as 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The late actress was married to talent agent James Bridges Sr. from 1960 to 1983.

Her family credits her with playing a vital role in her son Todd's recovery from addiction, saying "Her tough love and unwavering support highlight the profound impact of family and friends in overcoming life's toughest battles."