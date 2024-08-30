Jenna Ortega brings gothic glam to 'Beetlejuice' premiere

Jenna Ortega made a stylish statement at the London premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on Thursday, accessorising her custom Harris Reed gown with a themed handbag.



The Wednesday star stunned in the corseted dress featuring black velvet panels, opera gloves, and a dramatic structural peplum.

The 21-year-old star's accessories at the movie premiere paid homage to the classic film, particularly her unique handbag.

The Ozias purse was designed to resemble the iconic Winter River, Connecticut, house from the 1988 original. Marc Ozias, the designer, shared on Instagram that creating this one-of-a-kind piece was "one of the biggest projects of my life so far," as he aimed to "create a bridge between leatherwork and cinema."

He added, "I knew I wanted to recreate the iconic Beetlejuice house no matter how challenging it would be."

The You alum completed her premiere look with Fabergé's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice collection, featuring spiral earrings ($14,200), a ruby spiral ring ($13,600), an emerald spiral ring ($16,300), and a stunning ruby cocktail ring ($20,600). She stars in the upcoming Tim Burton sequel, alongside Winona Ryder, who reprises her role as Lydia Deetz.

The movie follows three generations of the Deetz family returning to their old home, with Ortega playing Lydia's daughter.