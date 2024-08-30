Nine children among 12 family members killed in KP landslide

Volunteer rescue officials patrol on a boat at a residential area submerged in floodwater in Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on August 29, 2022. — AFP

UPPER DIR: At least 12 people including nine children of the same family lost their lives after their house was wrecked by a massive landslide in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) Upper Dir district.

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday in the Maidan area of Upper Dir, according to the police.

The law enforcers said all 12 bodies have been retrieved from the debris and sent to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.



“Two women, one man and nine children were killed in the incident,” said the officials.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif expressed regret over the incident, saying he is deeply saddened by the deaths of the 12 family members due to landsliding.

"We are standing with the bereaved families in this difficult time of sorrow," said Barrister Saif while directing all authorities concerned including Rescue 1122 to remain on alert.

The KP information adviser said an advisory has been issued regarding landslides and flooding in mountainous areas, adding that advance measures have been taken to reduce losses in natural calamities.

"People are requested to avoid going near rivers and streams," he said.

The development comes as Pakistan is hit by heavy monsoon rains with the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasting more widespread rain with windstorm all across the country during the next 24 hours.

In a statement, the Met Office said heavy rainfall is likely in Sindh, northeast/south Balochistan, northeast/central Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, KP, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Kashmir during the said period.

Heavy rains, it added, may trigger landslides in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kashmir and GB.