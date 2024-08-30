Lana Del Rey drops major hint about growing romance with new beau

Lana Del Rey was spotted walking hand-in-hand with new beau by a TikTok creator

Lana Del Rey seemingly confirmed the speculations of her romance with new boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene with her new PDA-filled outing in London on August 25.

The musician's new love flame is an alligator tour guide based in Louisana who reportedly first met the Summertime Sadness singer in 2019.

For the unversed, Jeremy works at Airboat Tours by Arthur in Des Allemands, La., where he often meets many Hollywood stars because of his occupation.

Notably, he has reportedly given tours to Glen Powell, Emma Roberts and Kate Hudson.

Interestingly, Lana took one of Jeremy’s tours in March 2019 when she was in Louisiana for the BUKU Music + Art Project festival.

At the time, the start-struck Jeremy posted a picture with the performer on Instagram, gushing, "I never know who I can run across on my tours but always a pleasure @lanadelrey."

Moreover, the Grammy nominee songstress shared snaps from her tour, writing on Facebook, "Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours x."

The alleged couple have since followed each other on social media, fuelling the rumours about their growing romantic bond.

Lana reconnected with the 56-year-old alligator guide in May 2024 for another tour.

She took to Instagram at that time and posted a picture with two of her friends, with the caption, "Family w my guy @jeremy.dufrene."

Now, the new pair was spotted in London holding hands in a TikTok video. According to Daily Mail, Lana and her beau were visiting Harrod’s and a pub.

However, neither Lana nor her team has confirmed or denied the rumours about her relationship with Jeremy yet.