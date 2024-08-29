Priyanka Chopra shares secret behind her 'unusual' work ethic

Priyanka Chopra takes pride in unusual habit

Priyanka Chopra is taking pride in being punctual, considering herself a true professional on set.

During an exclusive interview with Vogue India, The Bluff actress opened up about her punctuality, explaining how it has helped her navigate her journey better.

The Bollywood diva, who has been an integral part of both local and international projects, expressed displeasure over rushing in late to work while keeping others waiting.

She told the outlet, “I don’t like to come on set unprepared or keep anyone waiting because I’m aware that there are about 300 people on a crew who are waiting for me to do my job properly for us to move on to the next thing.”

Priyanka also admitted to developing this habit early on in her career, which was around 25 years ago.

Recently, the White Tiger alum concluded filming for Frank E. Flowers’ The Bluff in Australia, starring alongside Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

She posted a carousel of photos to mark the end of her longtime shoot, featuring her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.