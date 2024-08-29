Amandla Stenberg gives reality check on 'The Acolyte' cancellation

Amandla Stenberg shares 'rampage of vitriol' leads to cancellation of 'The Acolyte'

Amandla Stenberg recently addressed the abrupt cancellation of The Acolyte, indicating that she wasn't entirely surprised by the news.

Deadline reported on Wednesday, August 28, that the actress had long anticipated the possibility of the Star Wars spin-off series being shelved since its announcement.

"There are many folks out there that I want to acknowledge, and I want to show appreciation and love and support for, so that’s why I’m hopping on here to talk about this, which is that our Star Wars show has been cancelled," Stenberg, 25, shared her thoughts in an Instagram story.

"And I’m gonna be transparent and say it’s not a huge shock for me," she continued. "Of course, I live in the bubble of my own reality, but for those who aren’t aware, there has been a rampage of vitriol that we have faced since the show was even announced when it was still just a concept and no one had even seen it."

The Hate You Give actress described the attacks as "hyper-conservative bigotry and vitriol, prejudiced hatred and hateful language," which targeted the cast, including Carrie-Anne Moss, Charlie Barnett, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lee Jung-Jae, Manny Jacinto and Rebecca Henderson.

Stenberg publicly expressed her views on cancelling the series following Lucasfilm's announcement earlier this month, deciding not to proceed with a second season of the series.