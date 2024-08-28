Prince William receives shocking news from US

Prince William has received a big news from the US about her late mother's legacy and younger brother Prince Harry's role.



The Diana Award - a youth charity set up in memory of the late Princess Diana - has made an announcement to lead an event with the Duke of Sussex in New York this September.

The charity's CEO Dr Tessy Ojo, on Diana Award’s official X (formerly Twitter), wrote: "In our 25th year, The Diana Award is delighted to be leading an event with Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex in New York this September. The event will be driven by young people and their insights on the biggest issues facing their generation today."

The event could bring two feuding brothers together if William travels to the US to pay tribute to his late mom. However, the future King is said to be missing the the event as he has some other engagements in the same month.

Some royal fans still stick to the speculation that the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex will team up to keep the memory of their late mother alive.



Harry's spokesperson has confirmed that the Duke will be in NYC to "advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives. He will participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst."

Harry, however, will not be accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle eve though he will also be furthering the work of The Archewell Foundation, which he co-founded with the Duchess.