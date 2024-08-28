‘9-1-1’ Season 8 first promo teases swarm of bees on rampage in LA

First teaser of 9-1-1 season 8 buzzed fans with curiosity and excitement

9-1-1 season eight is buzzing with excitement!



On Tuesday, August 27, TV Insider unveiled the first promo for the highly anticipated season, setting the stage for another intense run.

The show, returning to ABC on Thursday, September 26, has yet to reveal all the familiar faces of those who will be back to tackle the emergencies, but the case of the new season has already been teased.

"The average human cannot survive 500 bee stings," the sneak peek opens with a chilling message. The scene then transitions from a single honey bee emerging from a sunflower to joining a massive swarm.

The teaser wraps up with the ominous question, "9-1-1, what is your emergency?" followed by police sirens.

According to the publication, one of the show’s beloved first responders—Athena (Angela Bassett), Bobby (Peter Krause), Buck (Oliver Stark), Chimney (Kenneth Choi), Eddie (Ryan Guzman), Hen (Aisha Hinds), or Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt)—might find themselves stung by the bees.

For 9-1-1 avid fans, the show is known for kicking off each season with a high-stake emergency.

Previous seasons have featured earthquakes, tsunamis, mudslides, blackouts, and even a cruise ship disaster that interrupted Bobby and Athena’s honeymoon.

As the new season approaches, fans are buzzing about where this bee emergency will rank among the show's previous crises.