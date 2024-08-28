Travis Kelce touches new heights being in love with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's net worth: $70 million and counting

Travis Kelce's net worth has soared to $70 million, but it's his personal life that's making headlines. Here's a closer look at his income streams, business ventures, and high-profile romance:



Romance with Taylor Swift

Kelce is dating global superstar Taylor Swift, with the two sharing romantic moments at NFL games and Taylor's concerts. Their whirlwind romance has captivated fans worldwide.

Beyond Football

While Kelce's NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs earns him a significant salary, including a $57,250,000 extension contract in 2023, he's also exploring other passions. He's launched a barbecue meal line, Travis Kelce's Kitchen, and collaborated with the Chiefs on a capsule collection.

Media Mogul

Kelce co-hosts the popular New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, which recently signed a $100 million deal with Amazon's Wondery. He's also hosting the game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? and acting in the FX series Grotesquerie.

Facing Financial Challenges

Despite his success, Kelce has faced financial issues, including $200,000 in back taxes. However, he's since paid off most of his debts and is now focusing on his future.

Loving Life with Taylor

With Taylor by his side, Kelce is embracing new experiences and adventures. From international travels to romantic getaways, their relationship is going strong. As Kelce's net worth continues to rise, it's clear that his personal life is his greatest treasure.