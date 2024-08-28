Bella Hadid's boyfriend confirms major move in their relationship

Bella Hadid, Alan Banuelos are taking their relationship to the next level

Adan Banuelos, Bella Hadid's boyfriend, gave a rare insight into their relationship months after confirming their relationship on Valentine’s Day this year.

The 35-year-old cowboy gushed about his romance with the supermodel, 27, during an interview at the Along For the Ride podcast.

Banuelos revealed the pair has been living “happily” together in his 5th-wheel trailer.



He heaped on praises for Hadid while sharing that his trailer "5th wheel has always felt small" until he got someone he "enjoy[ed] spending time with and that 5th wheel went from a 5th wheel to a f***king mansion.”



Banuelos further stated that it was important to him that Hadid understood his lifestyle from the beginning before taking their relationship to the next level, hinting that the lovebirds are getting serious.

Discussing the initial days of their romance, he revealed that as his feelings grew for his lady love, his thoughts immediately went to their possible future together. “Man, maybe this is the rest of my life here,” he told the host.

However, it was a relief for Banuelos to learn that Hadid “is that simple of a human being [and] that the material things aren’t important” or most important to her.

The rodeo star said he is very thankful that Hadid has adjusted in his lifestyle so well, sharing that the model would wake up at “2:30 in the morning” to bring everyone breakfast during competitions and was his No. 1 cheerleader.

Although the couple has been living in the trailer for a while, Banuelos informed that Hadid recently bought her own place in Texas, the hometown of her beau.

“I’m working on building a home [but] it’s gonna take me a little bit but she bought something that was a good investment for her,” he explained, adding that he also has plans to buy home base for the two of them.

“Man, I can’t tell you how happy I am. I can’t tell you how fortunate I am,” he gushed.

“This young lady is one of the kindest, biggest-hearted and sweet person I’ve [ever met],” he continued. “I mean I didn’t know God made ’em like that.”