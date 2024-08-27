Prince William's latest move saddens fans

Prince William sparks reactions with his latest move

Prince William, who's gearing up for a royal return after enjoying summer holiday with her wife Kate Middleton and their three children, has left fans upset with his latest move.

The Prince of Wales has finally shaved his beard ahead of return to to the royal duties.

William's fans, who admired the future King' beard look in a star-studded video praising Team GB's Olympic efforts, are heartbroken to see the father-of-three without beard during new outing.

The 42-year-old was spotted clean-shaven alongside his wife Kate heading to Sunday service at Crathie Kirk on Sunday.

In the viral footage, William can be seen driving the car, smiling while chatting with Kate, who was photographed for the first time since her high-profile outing at Wimbledon last month.

While celebrating Kate's return to the public eye, some fans also mourned William's beard, with one joking: "Catherine saw women on the internet swooning over her husband's beard and decided to make him shave it off. RIP beard. It was fun while it lasted. P.S. Do not expect me to stop talking about his beard."

Another said: "I’m officially entering a period of mourning for William’s beard. I only saw it once, but I’ll always remember it."

Meanwhile, another wrote: "No doubt somebody will set up a GoFundMe page for the sadly departed Royal Beard."

Another hilariously commented: "I am sending my condolences to Prince William’s beard which has now been shaven off."



"The sexy scruff has been cancelled, worldwide tears ensued," wrote one fan.