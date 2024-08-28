Marchioness of Bath Emma Thynn declines to offer Meghan Markle any advice

Emma Thynn prefers to celebrate Meghan Markle’s successes from afar.

Emma Thynn, the Marchioness of Bath, who will appear on Celebrity MasterChef 2024, has spoken out about her connection to Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Despite their shared experiences as mixed-race women who have worked in Hollywood and married into British nobility, Emma has emphasized that she wouldn't offer advice to Meghan.

In a 2019 interview with The Mail, Thynn stated, "I would never presume to give anyone advice," and admitted she hadn’t even met Meghan.

She also noted, "I wouldn’t want to compare myself to Meghan; I don’t think it would be appropriate."

However, she did express her admiration, saying, "I think she is doing well; it is a lovely time in her life."

Though their paths have had some similarities, she has made it clear that she prefers not to draw comparisons, focusing instead on celebrating Meghan’s achievements from afar.

She recently reflected on her near-brush with stardom in Hollywood, revealing that she almost landed a role in one of the world's biggest series.

Speaking about her acting aspirations, Emma shared, "It was tough… It was daily, relentless.

Independent films, chewing gum commercials, and television shows. I got called back for Game of Thrones, and they nearly cast me."