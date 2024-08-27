Netflix star Rob 'The Rabbit' Pitts breathes his last at 45

Rob 'The Rabbit' Pitts dies at 45 after battling cancer

Netflix star Rob 'The Rabbit' Pitts died at the age of 45 following a stomach cancer battle.

The Tex Mex Motors star, who bid farewell to his fans in a heartbreaking video, passed away on Sunday, August 25.

His death was announced by his videographer in a post that read, "Hey everyone, this is Jeff (Rob's Videographer). I am with him now in Hospice.

"He just passed at 21:45 on 08/25/2024.

"He will be missed, and we will never forget him!"

In the poignant video he shared before his passing, titled 'This is Goodbye,' Pitts opened up about his health struggles and bid a final farewell to his fans.

Reflecting on his cancer journey, the late star confirmed that he was diagnosed with cancer last year after running a series of tests.

He said at the time, "More bad days than good but hanging in there.

"I have a lot to live for, and life has been going my way. Don't be sad for me.

Pitts subsequently listed his achievements in the video, adding, "I accomplished my dream of buying my own store, finishing season 2 of Netflix, and marrying the love of my life."

"Luckily, she doesn't mind doing long-term things with a short-term guy."

Meanwhile, his fans thronged the comments section, leaving heartfelt messages for the late 'car legend.'

One fan commented, "Rob Pitts played a massive role in the man I am today."

Another chimed in, adding, "He inspired me to buy and sell cars. When I was a kid he was my #1 role model, I wanted to be just like him one day, and I still do."