Princess Kate looks stunning in first public appearance from Balmoral Estate

Princess Kate dazzles in first public appearance in over a month

Princess Kate made a stunning return to the public eye with her first appearance in over a month, spotted with Prince William and Prince George.

The 42-year-old royal was photographed attending a service at Crathie Church on the Balmoral Estate.

Crathie Kirk has long been a favoured place of worship for the Royal Family during their stays at Balmoral. It hosted a private service for the Royal Family in September 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and was also the site of a Sunday service in 1997 after Princess Diana's passing.

Kate looked radiant, sitting in the front passenger seat of their Range Rover Defender next to Prince William, who was behind the wheel. She wore a light brown outfit complemented by a pheasant feather hat, while William chose a sophisticated navy suit, as captured in photos by The Sun.

The couple appeared at ease as they joined other Royal Family members for the service. King Charles and Queen Camilla were also seen together, with the King in his traditional Scottish kilt and Camilla in a red and green tartan ensemble.

Prince Edward was photographed driving Princess Anne's husband, Timothy Lawrence, and James, Earl of Wessex, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, to the church.

This public appearance comes after Princess Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March and has since kept a low profile during her treatment.

Since then, she has attended only two public events: Trooping the Colour in June and the Wimbledon men's final in July, where she received a standing ovation.

The Wales family was last seen together in a video earlier this month celebrating Team GB ahead of the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony.