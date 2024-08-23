King Charles brings new addition to country estate, fans can't get enough

King Charles, known for his deep passion for nature and the environment, has made a heartwarming addition to his Gloucestershire estate, Highgrove House.



At 75, the King has rehomed 31 new chickens to his cherished Highgrove Gardens, with one special feathered friend receiving a royal touch.



The British Hen Welfare Trust announced on Instagram that the King has welcomed their one millionth hen and named Henrietta by His Majesty himself.

Henrietta and her 30 companions arrived at Highgrove Gardens last week, bringing new life to the royal grounds.

The British Hen Welfare Trust, dedicated to saving and rehoming over 60,000 commercial laying hens annually, expressed their excitement and gratitude for the King's gesture.

Royal fans have been buzzing with joy, celebrating the monarch’s commitment to animal welfare and his ongoing efforts to support sustainable farming practices.

One fan expressed their awe, saying, "Completely lost for words! His Majesty the King! The ultimate celebration of the profound impact this amazing charity has had on animal welfare in the UK."

Another shared their delight after a visit, noting, "Visited last Saturday. Henrietta is in for a wonderful life. What a place to be rehomed."

A third admirer congratulated the efforts involved, commenting, "Bravo to His Majesty. Well done all the team at BHWT! Here’s to the next million."

Jane Howorth, Founder and CEO of the British Hen Welfare Trust, echoed the enthusiasm, stating, "We're thrilled that one million hens have been adopted and extremely pleased that Henrietta and her 30 feathered friends are heading to Highgrove Gardens.

My original goal was to help rehome a lorry load of 4,000 hens, and we’ve far exceeded that."