Inside Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's family-centric marriage

Jennifer Lopez played a significant role in helping Ben Affleck reconnect with his family values before their divorce.



According to an insider, the couple prioritised their blended family after marrying in July 2022.

"Family is very important to them, and together they were family people — and the connection doesn't end," the source revealed.

The Argo star, 52, has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

The Atlas, 55, shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Since reuniting in 2021, Affleck and Lopez have enjoyed family outings with their kids.

Recently, Affleck spent quality time with his children in Los Angeles and took Samuel on a motorcycle ride.

According to a source, "Lopez and Affleck are 'very different people'" - with Lopez being "super public and wants to go out," while Affleck is "more of an introvert and is happy to hang out at home."

Lopez marked the second anniversary of her Georgia wedding to Affleck by filing for divorce.

Sources suggest she chose this date to symbolise her empowerment and independence after feeling humiliated by the marriage's demise.

With Affleck reportedly uninterested in reconciling, Lopez listed April 26 as the date of their separation, formally ending their union.

“He hasn’t shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It’s gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself,” a source told People magazine.