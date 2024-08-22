Piers Morgan breaks silence about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new stunt

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who concluded their four-day visit of Colombia on Sunday, have triggered new debate with their controversial stunt.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tour has been branded 'less impactful' than the royal family's.

"Meghan and Harry aren’t real royals these days. So, what gives them the right to prance around the world pretending to be proper royals, on quasi- official visits? There are so many things wrong about this," Piers Morgan told The Sun.



In contrast, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams declared their Colombia visit to be "successful" in boosting the pair’s "international profile".

He told GB News: "This is a positive royal tour, is one of the best ways that Britain projected its soft power. The Sussexes have jumped on the bandwagon."

According to the Mirror's latest poll, a whopping 90 percent said 'No, they’re not'. Around 6,015 people took part in our poll, and a hefty 5,405 were not convinced that the trips were 'more impactful'.

Meghan and Harry, embarked on their first unofficial tour of 2024 in May, when they spent three days in Nigeria. However, some royal fans and commentators have been quick to slam the pair for their latest trip, as they are not working royals anymore.



One of the couple's critics wrote in the comments section: "They are not even in the same class of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the entire royal family. Their tours are all about making movies."

"H & M are not working royals and as such this is not a Royal Tour. It is simply a freebie holiday to keep them in the limelight which is paramount to them, without which they would be what they actually are, nonentities," said another.