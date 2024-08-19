Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck’s new look: 'A cry for help'

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez navigate their ongoing divorce.

Ben Affleck turned heads with a striking new look—a shaved mohawk, chunky leather jacket, and aviator sunglasses—prompting insiders to suggest that his dramatic style shift is a sign of a midlife crisis.



Jennifer Lopez reportedly isn’t pleased with his transformation.

Sources close to J-Lo reveal that she sees Ben’s new appearance as a reflection of his unstable state of mind, which she believes contributed to their marital breakdown.

A source told Closer, "Jennifer thinks Ben’s drastic change in appearance and behavior indicates he's not in the right headspace.

She feels his actions—like neglecting their anniversary and her birthday, and disregarding their shared responsibilities—show a lack of respect and consideration for their marriage and family."

According to sources, J-Lo perceives Ben’s latest style—featuring a shaved mohawk, leather jacket, and aviator sunglasses—as a "cry for help."

She feels his appearance reflects his sense of being lost and emotionally adrift, but feels powerless to intervene as he has effectively cut off contact with her.

"Jennifer sees Ben’s new look as a reflection of his unstable state," a source revealed.

"She believes he’s seeking help in a way that is both public and desperate. Despite this, he seems unfazed by any judgment from her or others. Ben is eager for a fresh start and relishes the opportunity to reclaim his independence."

The couple’s reunion in April 2021 had fans hopeful, but their relationship has since faced serious strains.