Snow White cast clash: Rachel Zegler vs. Gal Gadot—Who will reign remake?

Snow White reboot faces boycotts and criticism over casting choice.

The Snow White reboot has been rocked by scandal once again, with leading ladies Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot embroiled in a real-life feud.

Zegler who stars as Snow White, and Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen, are reportedly at odds over their public stances on the Israeli–Palestinian conflict.

Their opposing views have sparked significant controversy, with branding experts warning that their feud could lead to calls for a boycott.

The tension between the actresses intensified following the release of the film's teaser trailer earlier this month, which drew criticism from some fans over the casting choices.

The clash between Zegler and Gadot has overshadowed the reboot's promotional efforts, adding another layer of drama to an already troubled production.

The casting decisions for the film have sparked significant backlash. Critics have questioned the choice of a Latina actress for the traditionally "fair-skinned" Snow White, while others have taken issue with casting Israeli actress amid the current conflict.

Pro-Palestinian viewers have called for a boycott of the film, arguing Gadot’s inclusion is inappropriate, while pro-Israel supporters find it offensive that she is cast in an "evil" role.



The situation escalated when she shared the film’s trailer on social media, expressing gratitude for fan support and including a provocative statement: "and always remember, free Palestine."

Since 2021, Zegler has been vocal in her pro-Palestinian stance, often urging her followers to contribute to aid for Gaza.

This led some Israeli media to accuse her of insulting Gadot.