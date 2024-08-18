Prince Andrew offered new residence amid escalating Royal lodge dispute

Despite escalating tensions between King Charles and Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge, a new chapter is unfolding for the monarch’s younger brother.



Sources reveal that Prince Andrew has been offered exclusive use of Craigowan, the late Queen's cherished cottage on the Balmoral estate, this summer.

He has remained largely reclusive at Royal Lodge in Windsor since the start of the year, will be joined by his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, for a much-needed change of scenery.

According to insiders, this getaway is expected to be a refreshing retreat for Andrew, who has been largely isolated since Christmas.

"He’s been a bit of a recluse lately, so this trip to Balmoral is highly anticipated," the source shared.

"Andrew is looking forward to the escape, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are hopeful that some quality family time will lift his spirits and bring him out of his shell."

According to the Sun on Sunday, the monarch has taken a decisive step by dismissing the Duke of York’s 10-man private security team, announcing that their services will no longer be required after October.

This move intensifies the ongoing standoff, as Andrew remains steadfast in his refusal to vacate the opulent 30-bedroom Windsor estate, valued at a staggering £30 million.