Mariah Carey seizes moment to shine amid Jennifer Lopez's downfall

Mariah Carey takes advantage of Jennifer Lopez's dip in career

Mariah Carey is gearing up for a lucrative concert comeback in Las Vegas, and a source reveals to In Touch that it's reignited the long-standing feud between her and Jennifer Lopez.



"Mariah is really excited to be getting back to Vegas and looking forward to proving she's still at the top of the game when it comes to putting on a show and bringing in ticket sales," the insider shared.

"She's extra excited to show that she's still got it after J. Lo had to go and cancel her concert tour."

According to insiders, Mariah Carey, 55, has been keeping a watchful eye on Jennifer Lopez's recent struggles, including the cancellation of her tour and her marital issues with Ben Affleck, and has reportedly taken great satisfaction in seeing her rival experience a public downfall.

“She believes it’s karma biting her in the butt because she’s not as talented as she thinks and way too arrogant,” the insider continued.

“For J. Lo it’s a huge big kick in the teeth to Mariah making all these huge concert plans, especially because she knows how much she’s been trash-talking her and laughing about her divorce to boot.”

Given their shared social connections, Jennifer was well aware of Mariah's opinions and reactions, having heard them through their mutual friends.

“Now she’s going to have to suffer the indignity of seeing Mariah take the stage. But J. Lo isn’t giving up, she’s hoping to pick herself up and get the tour back on track once all this mess dies down,” the source added.

“And a big motivation will be going head-to-head with Mariah and competing for her holiday fan base. It’s hard to believe she’d be thinking that far ahead, but that’s J. Lo for you, she always has a game plan.”

The rivalry between the two singers dates back to 1999 when Jennifer began collaborating with Mariah's former husband Tommy Mottola.

The tension escalated when Mariah gave a dismissive "I don't know her" response about Jennifer in 2008.

Currently, while Jennifer seems to be stepping back from the spotlight, Mariah is preparing for a festive 20-city tour to commemorate the 30th anniversary of her beloved song All I Want For Christmas Is You.