Taylor Swift comes to support Travis Kelce new game show set

Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce has got a pretty supportive girlfriend for sure,



The popstar came to support her boyfriend on the set of his new game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?.

Garcelle Beauvais, who is slated to be a contestant on Travis Kelce’s new show, shared that the Fortnight singer made an appearance to be there for him.

“She did come on set,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told Entertainment Tonight. However, Beauvais didn’t get to see Swift in person as she was busy filming the game show.

“I think it’s really sweet,” the actress gushed of the songstress’ gesture.

Beauvais also reflected on Kelce’s “fantastic” hosting skills.

“Like, game show host? I wasn’t sure, but he didn’t overdo it, he didn’t under-sell it, he was himself, he had fun and it was great,” she told the outlet, adding that she also found him handsome.

“My glam team was like, ‘Oh my God, he’s fine.’ Everyone on set was like, ‘He’s so fine.'”

She added, “I don’t want the Swifties coming for me, though!”

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, Sophia Stallone, Nikki Glaser and Chad Johnson are some other the celebrities set to appear on the show alongside Beauvais.